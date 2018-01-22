Namibia: 'Jacques Brel' Coming to the Coast

After the success of 'Jacques Brel is Alive and Well', performed in Windhoek at the The Warehouse Theatre as well as at the Omaruru Arts Festival, producer and director Sandy Rudd was inundated with requests to take the show to the coast.

"It's a huge challenge as it is a technically difficult show, but with the help of Bank Windhoek, we are very excited to be bringing this marvellous piece of theatre to the coast," said Rudd.

The first show will be performed at Swakopmund's Haus de Jugen on Saturday, 26 January at 19h00, while the second will take place on the Restaurant Boat Cynthia docked at the Walvis Bay waterfront.

A pre-show dinner with drinks will take place at 19h00, while the cabaret will start at 20h30.

"This will be the most romantic venue ever. Imagine sundowners on the boat, dinner and a world-class cabaret show! You cannot beat that for a fabulous evening out," Rudd said.

Lize Ehlers and Esther Fellner, both last seen together in the successful musical 'Mama Mia!, will star in 'Jacques Brel'.

"It is tremendous that these two extremely talented women are coming together again in this show," said Rudd.

Two of Namibia's leading dancers, Tulimelila Shityuwete and Odile Gertze, will also be making an appearance.

Rudd said it is wonderful that they can take shows to other towns in Namibia, adding that taking the show to Omaruru was a huge challenge, but one that was well worth it.

"Spannie and Omaruru made us all feel so special and made every effort to ensure the success of the show. It was one of the highlights of my year."

Tickets for the Swakopmund show will be available at the door, while booking is essential for the Walvis Bay performance. For more information on the pre-show dinner and drinks, call 081 772 3744. Show-only tickets are available from Charmaine Stewart at 0811 700 950.