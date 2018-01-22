Namibia: Oshakati-Outapi Road Accident Victims Identified

THE police have released the names of the four people who perished in an accident outside Oshakati last Wednesday.

The four died in a head-on collision between an Iveco minibus and a Toyota Etios sedan travelling in opposite directions.

According to the police, the Iveco bus, travelling from Oshikuku towards Oshakati, was overtaking another vehicle when it crashed into the oncoming Toyota Etios. All three occupants of the sedan died on the spot, as did one passenger from the minibus.

The victims were identified as Emilia Amushila (44), the driver of the sedan from the Onamundidi village near Ogongo in Omusati; Aina Nuujoma (54), from Elim in Omusati; Malakia Ndalinale Alweendo Iipinge (18), from from Oshuungu in Omusati; and Paulus Tangi Nakathingo (19). Nakathingo was travelling on the bus that carried 21 people.

Oshana police spokesperson, sergeant Frieda Shikole told The Namibian yesterday that an investigation was opened into the accident. But it was not clear whether a case of reckless and negligent driving would be opened against the driver of the minibus, Erastus Andukeme (33).