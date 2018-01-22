22 January 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia/Liberia: Kalusha Heads to Liberia for George Weah's Inauguration

By Bwembya Mutale

Former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya says he is on his way to Liberia to attend newly elected President George Weah's inauguration.

Kalusha, who has been in Morocco for the African Nations Championship in his capacity as CAF committee member, has expressed confidence in the 1996 World Footballer of the Year.

Weah is due to be sworn in after recently wining a tightly contested election.

"On my way from Casablanca, Morocco to Monrovia, Liberia to the Presidential inauguration of my good friend #GeorgeWeah I know he will make a difference to Liberia and I know his capabilities. Looking forward to a bright future for this country," Kalusha posted on his Facebook page.

