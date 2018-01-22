Former jailbird and poet, Kudzai Nyoka, was last week, arrested and hauled before the courts after she defrauded three people of $34 604 in a botched car deal.

Nyoka, 32, appeared before Harare magistrate, Rumbidzai Mugwagwa on Friday.

She was remanded in custody to Monday after the state, led by prosecutor Sebastin Mutizirwa, opposed granting of bail arguing that Nyoka had previous convictions and pending similar cases before the same court.

Nyoka is one of the 2 000 prisoners who were pardoned in 2016 by former President Robert Mugabe.

She became a poet while in prison and scooped several national awards.

At the time she was freed, Nyoka had spent two years in prison out of seven she was sentenced to after she was convicted of fraud.

In the latest case, she is accused of having misrepresented that she was a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) employee to three different people.

The three are Munyaradzi Yujini Majoni, Rejoice Mangori and Edwin Muleya.

Nyoka is accused of lying claiming that she was able to assist the three to buy goods at Zimra auctions at lower prices.

The three wanted to purchase motor vehicles, refrigerators and televisions among other things. They separately deposited money amounting to $34 604 into one Mitchell Rangwani's bank account.

However, Nyoka and her accomplices, Howard Mutsago and Rangwani, allegedly converted the money to personal use and became evasive after they were confronted.

Their victims then approached Zimra and were told that Nyoka was not an employee at the state revenue collector.

Zimra further told the trio that no auction was ever held at that time.

Investigations followed leading to the arrested of the trio.

Only $9 000 was recovered.