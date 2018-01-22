Namibia: Soldier Shoots Girlfriend

A young woman (25) was allegedly shot and killed yesterday by the father of her three-year-old son at her mother's residence in Michelangelo Street in Damara location, Katutura.

Chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi confirmed Shane Rittmann's death, saying a 39-year-old Namibian Defence Force soldier based at the Osona military base was in custody after he surrendered to the Katutura Police Station.

It is alleged that the suspect fatally shot Rittmann with a 9mm Makarov pistol in the head. The motive behind the killing could not be established.

A witness at the scene, who preferred to remain anonymous, said the couple had an on-and-off relationship.

At around 10h00 yesterday, the suspect came to drop off his son from a sleep-over at his house in Otjomuise where the couple would reside sometimes.

"I walked past them on my way to the toilet to take a shower. They seemed to be having a little misunderstanding, but that was nothing out of the ordinary," he said.

"She would always come back to her mother's house when things were not going well between them."

"A few minutes later, I heard some noise, and thought children were throwing rocks on the roof. But a few seconds later, I heard screams, and when I came out, she was lying there dead," the witness explained.

According to the witness, the suspect shot her right in front of her child, and fled in a black Audi A3.

"But I cannot say I am really surprised because he has always been abusive. There was a time when he stabbed her in the stomach with a knife, and went to hand himself over to the police, he added.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Katutura Magistrate's Court today.