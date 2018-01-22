Official sponsors for Southern Region Netball League, Rainbow Paints have announced plans to re-paint Blantyre Youth Centre Netball Courts.

Rainbow Paints Sales Executive Officer, Jangale Chiosa made the announcement Saturday during the closing of 2017 Southern Region Netball League at Blantyre Youth Centre.

Chiosa said the sponsors have noted that the netball courts used for the games are in poor conditions.

"It is sad to see teams playing on these dilapidated netball courts. So as sponsors and a leading distributor of paints in the country, we want to re-paint the courts with our brands of paints.

"We want the courts to be of international standard. We are renovating the courts once the rainy season is over," Chiosa said.

Chairperson for Blantyre District Netball League Junia Kazembe hailed Rainbow Paints for the gesture and appealed to other companies to emulate the example set by the company.

"Let me commend Rainbow Paints for the commitment they are making towards the development of netball in the country.

"My appeal should also go to other companies to emulate the same," Kazembe said.

Meanwhile, Kukoma Diamonds have been crowned 2017 Southern Region Netball League Champions after finishing top with 54 points. Thunder Queens and Tigresses finished second and third with 45points and 43 points respectively.

Kukoma Diamonds received a trophy and MK1 Million as champions while Thunder Queens received MK500, 000 as runners up.

Rainbow paints sponsors the Southern Region Netball league to the tune of MK4 Million.