Alliance for People's Agenda (APA) President, Dr Nkosana Moyo has called for a fair hearing on the concerns of victims of the Gukurahundi atrocities and 2008 elections violence saying they should be involved in coming up with solutions that build social cohesion in the country.

In an interview with 263Chat in Bindura last week, Moyo said no one has power to question victims of Gukurahundi and 2008 violence whom he said are still bitter and aggrieved.

"Nobody, and I say nobody has got the right to question victims of these massacres. In fact, if these people talk, they should be given a chance to say what happened and say what they think is the solution to forgive and forget the incidents," said Moyo.

He added, " as we seek to rectify to do what is right we should be careful on not to be retrogressive but rather be forward looking and create maybe a dialogue when everyone would say their views on what we should do to take the country forward."

Moyo said opening up on the Gukurahundi issue will make people forget and ensure that everyone begins to move on in a new Zimbabwe where such heinous acts will not happen again.

Meanwhile, political intolerance witnessed in the past elections is still hounding people in Mashonaland Central who expressed their reluctance to participate in politics saying because of fear.

"Things are very tough here, we do not have jobs because if you are suspected of supporting an opposition party.