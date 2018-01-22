The Zimbabwe Consolidation Diamond Company (ZCDC) will soon set up a Gemmology park in Mutare to cater for locals who are interested in the business of cutting and polishing of diamonds, an official said.

ZCDC CEO, Morris Mpofu, told delegates in Vumba on Friday that the establishment of Gemmology Park is part of the company's corporate social responsibility to ensure locals benefit from the mining of gems in their community.

"The land was provided by the School of Mines in Fern Valley for the benefit of locals," he said.

Mpofu said his firm will supply gems to the park to ensure the project succeeds.

He added that locals lack financial muscle to venture into such projects hence such an intervention.

"ZCDC has set aside 10% of its production for the local market in line with statutory provisions regarding the sale of diamonds," he said.

Mpofu said a tender was conducted where 24,736 carats were on offer to local cutting and polishing companies, adding that out of eight registered companies which viewed the product, only five participated in the tender.

"While eight companies out of 12 licenced viewed the product, only five participated in the tender. Mineral Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) is currently analysing the bids whose results should be communicated to the participating companies," he said.

With the issue of Special Economic Zones in place, Mpofu said the industry is likely to attract more investment in the region.