Namibia: Two Arrested Over Alleged Corrupt Price Inflation

THE Anti-Corruption Commission on Friday arrested two people in connection with allegedly corruptly inflating furniture quotations in 2017.

A status update on the ACC's Facebook page stated that one of the arrested people was a lands ministry official who also worked as consultant for a private company. The company was appointed by an architect to obtain and evaluate tenders, including for the supply of furniture to the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority's (NCAA) new building.

The other arrested person was the businessman who recently won the tender to supply the furniture to the NCAA building.

Both are expected to appear in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court today.

Lands ministry spokesperson Chrispin Matongela told The Namibian yesterday that he was aware of the arrest of one of the ministry's officials, but said he could not comment until he was back in office today.

According to the ACC's Facebook post, the lands ministry official-cum-consultant approached a furniture retailer for a quotation. After receiving a quotation of more than N$4 million, the consultant then allegedly requested an inflated quotation of almost N$8 million.

The consultant allegedly told the furniture store that "two small and medium enterprises will participate and one of them will be awarded the tender as their tender will be lower".

The consultant allegedly also told the furniture company that the successful company would purchase the furniture from them and he and the businessmen would share the profit of just over N$3 million with the furniture retailer.

While the ACC was alerted to the attempted corrupt transaction in 2017, it has been monitoring the suspects and finally made the arrests on Friday.

Investigations are currently underway regarding other tenders under the same project.