Kwese TV, the flagship of Econet Media will on Friday night beam live, the Friday Fight Night which features five high boxing matches.

According to Econet Media, the matches hosted at the City Sports Centre in Harare will be aired on the broadcaster's Kwese Free Sports channel and the boxing fiesta.

Simply titled the "New Dawn", the boxing night will feature some of Africa's most established fighters including Zimbabwe's very own heavyweight Elvis Moyo.

Moyo is expected to trade leather with Knife Didier from the Democratic Republic of Congo for the WBF Africa Heavyweight Title Bout, an exciting encounter which is expected to leave lingering memories in the minds of boxing lovers.

On that same night, Tapiwa Tembo, a Zimbabwean fan favorite, will go up against Tanzania's Swedi Mohamed in the second headliner for the WBF Africa Bantamweight Title Bout. As the exclusive broadcaster across the continent, Kwesé will bring live the ringside action straight to your home as long as you have subscribed to Kwese Tv.

Kwese has announced that the matches can also be accessed from the official Kwesé App from 20:00CAT, marking a new milestone for the country as trends continue to shift towards the Internet Protocol Television (IPTV). The bill consists of two main bouts and three under-cards, one of which is the first ever female bout for this series.

Friday Fight Night Schedule:

Friday, 26 January, 20:00 CAT

WHO: (1) 10 ROUNDS VACANT WBF AFRICA HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE BOUT

Elvis Moyo (Zimbabwe) vs Knife Didier (DRC)

(2) 10 ROUNDS VACANT WBF BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE BOUT

Tapiwa Tembo (Zimbabwe) vs Swedi Mohamed (Tanzania)

(3) 6 ROUNDS FEMALE SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT

Monalisa Sibanda (Zimbabwe) vs EnelessNkahwanthi (Malawi)

(4) 8 ROUNDS SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT

Thinashe Mwadziwana (Zimbabwe) vs Aubrey Masamba (Malawi)

(5) 8 ROUNDS MIDDLEWEIGHT BOUT