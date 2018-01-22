Zambia: Tazara Records Increased Freight Traffic

The Tanzania Zambia Railways Authority (TAZARA) has said improved business at the Dar es Salaam port in Tanzania will help boost the transportation of cargo in its area of operations.

TAZARA managing director Bruno Ching'andu said the freight traffic in the year 2016/17 increased to 170,000 from 130, 000 recorded in the previous year.

Mr Ching'andu said the passenger traffic increased from 414,746 to 487856 in the 2016/2017 year while the transit time reduced from 8.5 to 6.4 days.

He said the demand in the transportation of metals such as Copper and Manganese has gone up requiring added transportation.

"More cargo to Dar es salaam has been stimulated by improved services by management in such areas as reduced transit time, accidents and security risks. Improved performance of the Dar es salaam port will increase cargo on the line," he said.

Mr Ching'andu was speaking during a media luncheon on Thursday last week.

He said the promotion of railway policy by the shareholding governments had helped improve the performance of TAZARA.

Mr Ching'andu said there was need for management at the company to improve capacity in the short term by getting into access agreements and lease of equipment as well as enhancing marketing efforts to recapture more freight.

He however said lack of sufficient recapitalization ,inadequate rolling stock, poor truck condition leading to low locomotive speed was affecting the performance of the company.

"Huge deferred maintenance leading to low motive power and wagon availability, inadequate rolling stock obsolete signaling and telecommunication equipment are some of the factors affecting our performance in the sector," he said.