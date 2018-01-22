Malawi: Extinction of Large Animal Species Worries Department of Parks

Nsanje — Department of Parks and Wild Life has expressed concern over the continued extinction of local large animal population in the Lower Shires' Elephant Marsh to human activities.

Lower Shire Division Manager, Alick Makanjira in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) Monday said due to increased intense pressure on natural resources, most of the indigenous animals and plants are being depleted at an alarming rate.

Makanjira noted in the past Elephant Marshes were a home of large animal species such as elephants and hippos but said this is not the case in the recent times.

"Elephant Marshes in the Lower Shire used to be home for Elephants; hence the name, and other animals. But today, most of them have faced extinction due to human activities such as encroachment and poaching," observed Makanjira.

He underscored the need for all the stakeholders to collaborate so that the wetlands are restored and managed properly.

Meanwhile, the Division Manager hoped that through the Shire River Basin Management Program under 'Community-based Management of Elephant marshes would help restore the lost glory of the geographical feature.

He said through the project, communities around the Marshes would be trained in eco-tourism activities so that the marshes bring benefits both to the communities and tourism industry.

Makanjira added: "This program provides technical assistance for studies on hydrological, ecological and resource-use of the 1200 square kilometre elephant mashes in this area. It also advocates for establishing participatory management planning.

Last year, Convention on Wetlands of International Importance, called the Ramsar Convention declared Elephant marsh an international recognized wetland.

The Convention is an intergovernmental treaty that provides the framework for national action and international cooperation for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands and their resources.

Malawi became a Party to the convention in 1997.