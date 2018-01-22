22 January 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: FA Malawi Drills Clubs On Licensing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

As club licensing continues to draw mixed reactions, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Saturday drilled club officials on the importance of Club Licensing.

FAM's Club Licensing Manager Casper Jangale said the association wanted to drill club on the requirements and procedures of club licensing.

"The goal was to raise awareness on what club licensing is all about especially to newly promoted clubs to the Super League and how to go about it.

"We also wanted to hear from all clubs on how we best we can run club licensing," Jangale said.

He added that club licensing is vital in football development citing one condition of having a reserve team for nurturing future talent as key to the development of soccer.

One of the participants, Nchalo United General Secretary Beston Malunga hailed FAM for organizing the training.

"The training has empowered us on how best we can run our clubs sustainably," said Malunga

FAM introduced Club Licensing in 2016 with the aim of making clubs to run the sport in professional manner.

Other requirements for club licensing having a clear legal ownership, training grounds and well qualified coaches.

Malawi

Village Gets Tap After 41 Years of Unsafe Water

For the first time in 41 years, communities of Eliza Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mlonyeni in Mchinji have… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.