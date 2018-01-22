Africa: Zambia Go Full Throttle

Zambia and Namibia transfer their COSAFA rivalry to the big stage as the two clash in this final Group B match of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament aiming to finish tops.

The game at the 67,000 sitter Stade Mohamad V in Casablanca starts at 21:00hours Zambian time.

Zambia tops Group B with six points, same as Namibia who have an inferior goal difference while Uganda is in third, and like bottom side Ivory Coast, have no point.

While both sides have already qualified to the quarter-final of the tournament, Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda says he will not leave anything to chance but go full throttle to get maximum points.

Nyirenda said it is important to maintain the winning momentum the team has set after winning the opening two matches in the group against Uganda and Ivory Coast.

The coach said there is a lot that Zambia wants to achieve and will not take any game lightly at the tournament.

"We may have qualified but won't take the last match easy. We need to do our best and make sure we collect the maximum points. There is a lot that we want to achieve and we have to take each game seriously," Nyirenda said.

But with three players on yellow cards and at the risk of missing the quarter-final should they be booked tonight, Nyirenda may be forced to rest captain Ziyo Tembo, Simon Silwimba and Friday Samu.

Nyirenda may also give Larry Bwalya a run out today and with Alex Ng'onga returning to full training on Friday after picking an injury in the first game, Lazarous Kambole may get a rest.

The winner of the match will return to Marrakech where they will play the remaining matches before the final.

Namibia coach Ricardo Manetti on the other hand promised to have some changes in the approach against Zambia but warned that his side should not be underrated.

Manetti hinted that he was hoping to avoid the hosts Morocco in the quarter-final and will approach the match against Zambia cautiously.

"We are facing a strong Zambia side. But what has made us reach this far is because we have known that our opponents are stronger than us.

"We know we cannot match them tactically and technically so we play like a real underdog," Manetti said.

This match will also be a dress rehearsal for the two teams who are expected to meet again later this year in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

And Chipolopolo will be assured of a 12th man on their side as Zambia Sports Fans Association (ZAPSOFA) patron Peter Makembo arrived in Morocco on Friday with his drum and has vowed to woo the support of Zambians staying in that country.

He said the team deserves to be supported if the cup is to be won by the Chipolopolo adding that more fans are expected to arrive in Morocco if the team reaches the semi-final.