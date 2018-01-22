22 January 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 10,000 Register for Online Vocational Courses

By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — An application called VSOMO, designed to provide vocaruonal training, has attracted about 10,000 people.

Whereas more than 9,000 people have been registered for training which is jointly run by Airtel Tanzania and Vocational Education Training Authority (Veta), more than 33,000 others have downloaded the application.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, the Deputy principal at Veta Kipawa centre, Mr Harold Mganga, said availability of the technology has enabled them to reach out to many people in need of the training they offer.

"Veta is almost everywhere but there are areas where we have not established our centres. But through this application, one doesn't need to be near Veta centre to access the courses," he said adding:

"Veta has extended partnership with Airtel Tanzania to reach the growing number of students wishing to get enrolled to our courses."

Through the VSOMO App, students get training through their smartphone phones and only attend classes for practical's and during examination period, he clarified.

For her part, Airtel Tanzania VSOMO Project Manager, Ms Jane Matinde, said that this was one of many initiatives by the mobile phone company to enable many Tanzanians, especially the youth, to benefit.

She said through VSOMO App they plan to add more courses.

VSOMO platform so far offers ten courses which includes electricity installation for domestic use, motorcycle mechanics, mobile phone repairs, aluminum production, welding, beauty care and modeling Catering and food services Techniques, PC maintenance, Industrial Electrical Installation, Domestic Plumbing, Auto -electrical and aluminum and Upvc Architectural Structure.

