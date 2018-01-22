22 January 2018

Tanzania: MP 'Sugu' Appears in Court for Case Hearing

By Godfrey Kahango

Mbeya — The Mbeya-Urban constituency member of Parliament (MP), Mr Joseph Mbilinyi - popularly known as 'Sugu:' roughly ki-Swahili for 'hardened' or 'chronic' - and the secretary of the leading opposition political party Chadema for the southern highlands zone, Mr Emmanuel Masonga, appeared at the Mbeya Resident Magistrate's Court on Monday, January 22, where their criminal case came up for hearing.

The two are charged with delivering a 'hate speech' against the president of Tanzania, Dr John Magufuli - an offence they allegedly committed at the Mwenge primary school grounds in Mbeya city on December 30 last year.

The court has denied them bail in the past, ostensibly in the interests of their safety.

In any case, it is now understood that hearing of the case will henceforth be conducted speedily, with a view to bringing it to an end one way or another soonest.

