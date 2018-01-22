Tanzania: RC Ndikilo Ends Land Conflict As Two Companies Locked Horns in Kinzagu Village

Chalinze — The Coast Regional Commissioner, Mr Evarist Ndikilo, has come up with what he termed as lasting solution to perennial land conflict involving Gulf and Global companies which for long time have locked horns at Kinzagu Village.

Each company claimed to be the owner of the block used for extracting aggregates, something which deteriorated mining, compensation and other development activities in the area.

Addressing a rally attended by representatives of the two companies, Mr Ndikilo said after going through various documents his office has established that Gulf Company was the appropriate owner of the disputed block.

He noted that Gulf Company Limited has practically demonstrated its readiness and ability to invest and develop the area including compensating villagers affected by dusts as compared to Global Company Limited which has done nothing for its 17 year of existence in the area.

"Some companies have been carrying their activities in the region without the knowledge of the village governments in respective areas just because they possess mining licenses. Unfortunately, villagers are ignorant of what is going in connection to the said investment," he said, adding.

"This shows that there are licenses issued contrary to normal procedures by unscrupulous officials something that have been fueling dispute in different areas in the region."

Mr Ndikilo called upon companies given mining licenses in the region to develop their respective blocks.

He ordered assistant commissioner for minerals in the Eastern Zone, Mr Julius Sarota to abide by his directives and that he should meet with Global Company Limited officers to agree on new terms of their license, including looking on the possibility to provide them with another block.

Earlier, Chalinze district commissioner, Mr Majid Mwanga said some investors are violating agreements made with villages leading to disputes.

"Investors in Lugoba, Msata, Msoga, Ubena na Bwilingu Wards possess licenses that subject district commissioners into work hardships. I pledge with you to end this problem," he said.