Tanzania: Journalists Covering Siha By-Election Survive Road Motor Vehicle Accident

Siha — Four journalists from different mass media organs covering the ongoing parliamentary by-election campaign in Siha constituency in Kilimanjaro region cheated death yesterday after the car they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned.

Reports from the site say that the accident occurred when the four were returning from Kiransi village where they had attended a by-election campaign rally addressed by the candidate on the ticket of the ruling party CCM, Dr Godwin Mollel.

The acting Kilimanjaro regional police commander, Mr Koka Moita, confirmed the accident, but, most fortunately, there was no serious harm done to the persons in the vehicle - and the victims were treated for relatively minor injuries at the Mawenzi regional hospital in Moshi municipality, and were later discharged.

According to the police officer, the accident occurred at 08:15pm in the Mlangoni village in Gararagua Ward - and he named the journalists involved (with their respective media houses shown here in bracket) as Florah Temba (Mwananchi); Safina Sarwatt (Mtanzania); James Lanka (The Guardian), and Godfrey Mushi (Nipashe).

Other reports from the scene have it that the car that was involved in the accident is owned by the regional CCM youth wing 'UVCCM.'

Earlier on, the CCM by-election campaign was launched by Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba who was accompanied by other party cadres at the national, regional and district level.

Launching the campaign, Dr Nchemba called upon Siha residents to vote for the CCM candidate who, the minister said, is set to bring them socio-economic progress through implementation of the CCM election manifesto.