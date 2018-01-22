Angola: Transports Minister Pays Working Visit to Cuando Cubango Province

Luanda — The Transports minister, Augusto da Silva Tomás, left Monday morning for the south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province assessing the degree of execution of the Rivungo-Shangombo cross-border river canal being constructed in the region.

In the locality, the government official is expected to meet with Zambian minister of Transports and Communication, Brian Mushimba, together with local governor, Pedro Mutindi, Angolan ambassador to Zambia, Balbina da Silva, and Zambia ambassador to Angola Lawrence Chalungumana.

According to an official note that reached ANGOP, the opening of the Rivungo-Shangombo cross-border fluvial canal is aimed at giving a positive response to improvement of the living conditions of the people dwelling in this region, as well as their social economic development.

The fluvial canal located at Rivungo Municipality, Cuando Cubango, and Shangombo locality Zambia, is expected to boost the trade activity between the two peoples with two boats, one with capacity to take 25 passengers and the other with a 10-ton capacity.