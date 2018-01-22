22 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Transports Minister Pays Working Visit to Cuando Cubango Province

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Transports minister, Augusto da Silva Tomás, left Monday morning for the south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province assessing the degree of execution of the Rivungo-Shangombo cross-border river canal being constructed in the region.

In the locality, the government official is expected to meet with Zambian minister of Transports and Communication, Brian Mushimba, together with local governor, Pedro Mutindi, Angolan ambassador to Zambia, Balbina da Silva, and Zambia ambassador to Angola Lawrence Chalungumana.

According to an official note that reached ANGOP, the opening of the Rivungo-Shangombo cross-border fluvial canal is aimed at giving a positive response to improvement of the living conditions of the people dwelling in this region, as well as their social economic development.

The fluvial canal located at Rivungo Municipality, Cuando Cubango, and Shangombo locality Zambia, is expected to boost the trade activity between the two peoples with two boats, one with capacity to take 25 passengers and the other with a 10-ton capacity.

Angola

Minister Confirms Downsizing of Diplomatic Missions Abroad

The Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, confirmed that a downsizing process of the country?s diplomatic… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.