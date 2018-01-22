22 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: 1º De Agosto Beat Lusíada in Unitel-Basket Championship

Luanda — 1º de Agosto team last Saturday beat Universidade Lusíada by 90-65, in the fourth round of the second lego f the senior males National Basketball Championship (dubbed Unitel-Basket), disputed in Vitorino Cunha Court, in Luanda.

By the end of the first half, 1º de Agosto were winning the game by 53-38.

In the third quarter, the Lusíada team tried to change the course of the game, however without much success, since 1º de Agosto, leaders with 27 points, continued to show determination to win and remain in the lead of the championship.

The best scorer of the game was Godalfim Freitas (Universidade Lusíada), with 24 points, followed by Mohamed Malick (1º de Agosto) with 16 points.

In the next (fifth) round, to be played on 26 January, 1º de Agosto will face Petro de Luanda, while Universidade Lusíada will face Sport Libolo e Benfica.

