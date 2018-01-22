22 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Head of State Leaves for Davos Forum

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, left Monday morning for Switzerland where he will participate in the 48th edition of the Davos World Economic Forum, set to happen on 23-27 January.

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, President João Lourenço was bid farewell by the Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, and Cabinet ministers.

João Lourenço is heading a delegation that includes the minister for State for Social and Economic Development, Manuel Nunes Júnior, and the ministers of Economy and Planning, Pedro Luís da Fonseca, Energy and Waters, João Baptista Borges.

The delegation also includes the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, and Mineral Resources and Oil, Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, who are already in Zurich (Switzerland) since last Saturday.

The Angolan President is expected to address the development of energy in the African continent under the theme "Speeding up access to energy in Africa".

The forum will be bringing together over 3,000 delegates from several countries.

Angola

Minister Confirms Downsizing of Diplomatic Missions Abroad

The Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, confirmed that a downsizing process of the country?s diplomatic… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.