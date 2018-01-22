Angola: Head of State Leaves for Davos Forum

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, left Monday morning for Switzerland where he will participate in the 48th edition of the Davos World Economic Forum, set to happen on 23-27 January.

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, President João Lourenço was bid farewell by the Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, and Cabinet ministers.

João Lourenço is heading a delegation that includes the minister for State for Social and Economic Development, Manuel Nunes Júnior, and the ministers of Economy and Planning, Pedro Luís da Fonseca, Energy and Waters, João Baptista Borges.

The delegation also includes the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, and Mineral Resources and Oil, Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, who are already in Zurich (Switzerland) since last Saturday.

The Angolan President is expected to address the development of energy in the African continent under the theme "Speeding up access to energy in Africa".

The forum will be bringing together over 3,000 delegates from several countries.