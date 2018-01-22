22 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister Confirms Downsizing of Diplomatic Missions Abroad

Zurich — The Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, confirmed that a downsizing process of the country?s diplomatic missions and consular posts is currently underway and could eventually culminate in the closure of some representations.

Speaking to the Angolan press in Zurich, Switzerland, where he is expected to participate in the World Economic Forum, the official added that the referred process is based on a study of the current economic situation of the country which prevents from maintain some diplomatic missions abroad.

The seven-page study conducted by the Auxiliary Organs of the President of the Republic, suggests the closure of nine embassies in Africa, Europe, Asia and America, which as a result will eventually make the country save over USD 18.5 billion.

The document also recommends the closure of at least 16 Consulates Generals posts in London, Dubai, New York, Houston, Cape Town or Johannesburg that will also make the country save more than USD 41.5 billion.

The Angolan commercial representations in Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, South Africa, U.S., Macau and Switzerland are also expected to be shut down.

The document also recommends staff reduction as well as the retirement of diplomats with over 75 years of age.

