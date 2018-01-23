22 January 2018

Nigeria: Don't Phase Out Amnesty Programme, Ex-Militants Tell Buhari

By Abbas Jimoh

Beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme for Niger Delta youths have asked the Federal Government to rescind its decision to phase out the programme, warning that phasing it out will have adverse implication for the country.

Chairman of the Ijaw Youth Council, Abuja chapter Ebizimor Preye, told reporters after a meeting of the council with some beneficiaries that the amnesty programme was founded to address legitimate grievances about the neglect and marginalization of their fatherlands.

They argued that since it was a deal struck by government and stakeholders in the oil producing region to reduce violent confrontations with the Nigerian state, it cannot be phased out arbitrarily.

"The amnesty programme can be likened to a long awaited medical treatment regimen which if not completed in terms of recommended dosage, appropriate duration and clinical tracking or which if prematurely and unwisely terminated can lead to a more dangerous relapse of the ailment to the affected part of the body and with grave consequences to the entire system.

"While the amnesty programme cannot last forever it is more of a journey than a destination and should be handled accordingly without premature, ill-thought or rigid terminal processes because healing is gradual especially when wounds are deep and severe as with the Niger Delta," Preye said.

He recalled that the late President Umaru Musa Yar'adua administration initiated the amnesty programme in 2009 to calm hostilities in the oil rich Niger Delta region.

