President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja pledged to give his best to all Nigerians, guided by a clear conscience in making decisions for the progress of the country.

The president stated this when he received leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari thanked them for their patriotism, sacrifices and support for the peace and stability of the country.

He commended the South East leaders for acknowledging the laudable and consistent efforts of his administration to restore Nigeria to the position of eminence.

"I am very pleased with your patriotism and consistency in supporting our administration. You are always going around explaining things even at the risk of abuse.

"I want you to know that I have not forgotten the efforts and sacrifices you have made in the successes I have achieved in my position and I appreciate what you are doing for the stability of our country and the future of our children and our grandchildren.

"I assure you that whatever I try to do, I will do it with a clear conscience and I'll do the best I can do for all Nigerians," he said.

In an address on behalf of South East leaders, Emma Eneukwu, National Vice Chairman, South East APC, thanked the president for the several projects receiving attention of the Federal Government in the South East region.

He said the projects include the 2nd Niger Bridge, Enugu-Port Harcourt road as well as the Enugu-Onitsha -Owerri road, among others.

Mr. Eneukwu reaffirmed the unanimous decision of the party in the zone on Dec. 31, 2017 endorsing the President for a second term in office.

He said: "It is our conviction that four years is not enough for you to complete this worthy journey hence the need for another four years to enable you make Nigeria truly great.

"We implore Mr President, as a just and fair-minded leader, to make history by supporting the zoning of the office of the President in our great party to the South East at the end of your second tenure in office as President in 2023."

