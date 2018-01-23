Nigeria: 16,000 HIV Positive in Bauchi Get Treatment

Bauchi — The Bauchi State Agency for the control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis/Leprosy and Malaria, (BACATMA) has disclosed that it has provided treatment, care and support to 16,000 HIV positive patients in the state from 2015 to 2017.

This was disclosed in a statement on the agency's scorecard signed by its executive Secretary, Dr Mansur Mustapha Dada.

According to the statement, the agency has supplied opportunistic infection drugs, condoms, safeguard equipments and other medical consumable to 23 comprehensive sites, 196 HIV community Treatment (HCT) sites and Prevention from Mother To Child Treatment sites.

It added that under its Malaria Response, it has distributed 10 million Antimalarial drugs to 532 health facilities across the state and 500,000 Long Lasting Treated Mosquito nets to women within the reproductive age group and children under the age of five.

"The agency has expanded the installation of State of the Art worker a for quick diagnosis of Tuberculosis Gene-X-pert Machine from three to twelve machines in 10 local governments.Also, it established a Drug Resistant TB treatment centre at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital Bauchi with additional follow-up centres," part of the statement read

According to the agency, it has planned a house to house distribution of 4 million long lasting mosquito treated nets, expansion of HIV prevention of mother to child treatment sites from 170 to 407 with delivery of quality services, intensification of TB case notification and expansion of Gene-X-PERT machines to all the 20 LGAs of the state, amongst others.