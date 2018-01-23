Nigeria: Dangote Receives Land for U.S.$150 Million Solar Power Project in Kano

Kano — Kano state government has handed over 150 hectares of land to Dangote Group for the development of $150m Dangote/Black Rhino solar power plant in Zakirai, Gabasawa local government area of the state.

Representative of Aliko Dangote, Managing Director Stakeholder Management Dangote Group, Alhaji Bello Danmusa received the land on behalf of the business mogul.

The handing over of the land was witnessed by the District Head of Gabasawa local government, Alhaji Abubakar Bello Bayero and Surveyor General of Kano state, Alhaji Dayyabu Dandikko Rogo respectively.

The land was for the provision of 100 megawatts of solar power plant and was expected to be completed within two years.

On his part, Alhaji Bayero thanked Aliko Dangote for the project, saying "It will enhance small businesses of women and youth for their empowerment and curb restiveness."

It would be recalled that Kano state government and Dangote group had last year signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the provision of 100 megawatts of solar energy at the cost of $150m in Zakirai, Gabasawa local government area of the state.

While signing the agreement on behalf of Kano state, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji said the move was geared towards increasing electricity supply and enhancing economic development of the state.

Alhaji said the state government had agreed to provide 150 hectares of land and other support towards successful completion of the project.

The Executive Director, Dangote Group, Engineer Mansur Ahmed said the project would be jointly funded by the company's partners from the United States.

Ahmed noted that they were developing a robust community engagement plan that would ensure cordial relations exist between the host community and relevant agencies for smooth operations.