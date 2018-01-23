22 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Breaking - Embattled Eskom CFO Anoj Singh Resigns 'With Immediate Effect'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: SABC News/YouTube
Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh, who has resigned.

Eskom has announced the resignation of its suspended chief financial officer (CFO) Anoj Singh on Monday evening.

In a statement, the power utility said its newly appointed board has accepted Singh's resignation.

"Eskom has today received, through Mr Anoj Singh's attorneys, a formal letter of resignation by Mr Singh from his position as the Chief Financial Officer, in line with the terms of his employment contract.

"The board of Eskom, through the Chairman, has accepted the resignation and communicated the acceptance through Mr Singh's attorneys. Mr Singh's resignation is with immediate effect."

Singh was suspended by the power utility in September 2017, after being placed on special leave at the end of July, Fin24 reported. This came following allegations that he was involved in irregularly awarding contracts to Gupta-linked businesses, and also received gifts and trips from the controversial family.

His resignation also comes as he's expected to testify in the Eskom inquiry on Tuesday. The inquiry was adjourned in the first week of December 2017, when Singh was initially supposed to testify.

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises is investigating mismanagement of state funds at the power utility.

Singh, however, failed to submit his documents on time, and was criticised by the committee's chair, Daphne Rantho, for undermining Parliament. According to Rantho, Singh, who had six-months to prepare his documents, submitted a 400-page bundle to the committee at 23:00 the night before he was supposed to appear.

Source: News24

South Africa

More Than 11 000 Learners Wait for Placement in Schools

About 11 200 pupils in the Western Cape are still searching for schools, according to the Western Cape department of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.