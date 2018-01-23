23 January 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Osinbajo Leaves for Davos After Attending George Weah's Swearing-in

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Omololu Ogunmade

Abuja — Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday arrived Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the 48th annual general meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) taking place between today and Saturday.

Osinbajo left for Davos from Monrovia, Liberia where he had represented Nigeria at the inauguration of the new Liberian President, George Weah.

A statement by the vice-president's spokesman, Mr. Laolu Akande, said WEF's theme for this year's edition, 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World,' would place emphasis on finding ways to reaffirm international cooperation on shared interests on matters such as the global economy, international security and the environment.

According to the statement, while in Davos, Osinbajo would hold a number of bilateral meetings with representatives of other countries, international business interests and development partners.

It also said there would be a special forum specifically for Nigeria, which he said would involve engagement and interaction with development finance institutions and global institutional investors in support of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

It further said Osinbajo would participate in other meetings and events at WEF billed to be attended by several heads of governments from around the world adding that the Nigerian delegation to the World Economic Forum include: the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okey Enelamah, and the Special Adviser on Economic Matters to the President, Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu.

It also disclosed that from Davos, the vice-president would leave for the United Kingdom at the weekend to deliver a keynote address at the Warwick Africa Summit with focus on exploration of the continent's potential for overall development and return to Abuja same weekend

Nigeria

Multichoice Nigeria Loses Big in Court

A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court has awarded N5.9 billion "special damages" against Multichoice Nigeria… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.