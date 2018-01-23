Nigeria: Osinbajo Leaves for Davos After Attending George Weah's Swearing-in

Abuja — Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday arrived Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the 48th annual general meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) taking place between today and Saturday.

Osinbajo left for Davos from Monrovia, Liberia where he had represented Nigeria at the inauguration of the new Liberian President, George Weah.

A statement by the vice-president's spokesman, Mr. Laolu Akande, said WEF's theme for this year's edition, 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World,' would place emphasis on finding ways to reaffirm international cooperation on shared interests on matters such as the global economy, international security and the environment.

According to the statement, while in Davos, Osinbajo would hold a number of bilateral meetings with representatives of other countries, international business interests and development partners.

It also said there would be a special forum specifically for Nigeria, which he said would involve engagement and interaction with development finance institutions and global institutional investors in support of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

It further said Osinbajo would participate in other meetings and events at WEF billed to be attended by several heads of governments from around the world adding that the Nigerian delegation to the World Economic Forum include: the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okey Enelamah, and the Special Adviser on Economic Matters to the President, Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu.

It also disclosed that from Davos, the vice-president would leave for the United Kingdom at the weekend to deliver a keynote address at the Warwick Africa Summit with focus on exploration of the continent's potential for overall development and return to Abuja same weekend