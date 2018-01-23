23 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/Equatorial Guinea: 2018 CHAN - Eagles Go for Equatorial Guinea Jugular

Nigeria will be aiming to avoid elimination from the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament with victory over Equatorial Guinea at the Stade Adrar in Agadir this evening.

The Super Eagles head into the clash atop Group C with four points from two matches and know that a second successive win will seal heir place in the knockout stages of the continental showpiece, no matter the result between Rwanda and Libya in Tangier.

Nigeria followed a goalless draw against the Amavubi with a narrow 1-0 win over 2014 CHAN champions Libya. Sunday Faleye netted the only goal of the game in the 79th minute of the match.

Head coach Salisu Yusuf was happy with his team's tactical discipline in victory over Rwanda last time out, but was quick to highlight the importance of their impending clash against Nzalang Nacional who have nothing but pride to play for.

"Our strategy to close down their [Libya's] space worked," Yusuf said. "We watched their games and they're a good possession team, good with the ball.

"Closing down the space gave us the advantage.

"We look forward to the next game with humility and discipline. We have to work hard - very hard - to beat Equatorial Guinea. It won't be easy," he concluded.

Equatorial Guinea have endured a tough tournament in Morocco with a 3-0 defeat to Libya followed by a 1-0 loss to Rwanda, as they duly suffered a premature exit from the competition.

Head coach Rodolfo Bodipo, though, is not ready to throw in the towel just yet and has called on his troops to give their all against a much favoured Nigeria unit.

"We have a young team and we are doing well," said Bodipo. "We have gained a lot of experience. Our goal was to learn from this experience. Even if we are eliminated, we will play hard against Nigeria."

