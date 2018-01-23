23 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: Worries Abound As UN Shifts Food Aid From East Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Standard Reporter

Cuts in food rations for 1.5 million refugees in east Africa, due to funding shortages, could increase school dropouts, crime and malnutrition, a United Nations official said on Wednesday.

With humanitarian needs soaring around the world, donors are prioritizing crises in Syria, Yemen and Bangladesh, said Peter Smerdon, the World Food Programme (WFP)'s east Africa spokesman. As a result, refugees in Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Rwanda fleeing drought and conflict have had maize, beans and vegetable oil rations cut by almost a third over the last seven months, he said.

"In my 15 years at WFP, I have never seen this number of refugees, at this time of year, having cuts to their food rations," he said. "Needs have gone through the roof for the whole of the humanitarian system, and donors really can't keep up with these increased needs. And the longer they continue, the more likely people will fall through the cracks."

The four east African nations provide sanctuary for millions fleeing drought in the Horn of Africa and protracted conflict in Somalia and South Sudan - the world's youngest nation - where civil war has created the continent's biggest refugee crisis.

WFP has only received about one-fifth of almost $360m required to support refugees in Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania in 2018, Smerdon said. He warned that WFP would have to further reduce rations if funding did not come through.

"If you a cut a refugee family's rations, they will take their kids out of school to save money on costs such as uniforms and books, and send them out to either find food or work," he said. "In a refugee camp, crime is likely to go up as people are likely to go into debt as people are already pretty poor. Over the longer term, child malnutrition will go up."

East Africa

Mounting Insecurity Halts Arusha Vegetable Exports to S. Sudan

WITH mounting security concerns among truck owners ferrying farm produce from Tanzania to South-Sudan via Kenya, onion… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.