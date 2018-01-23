23 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Call for More Radiologists

By Hazla Omar

Arusha — KENYA, Tanzania and Uganda are among the few African countries with qualified radiologists; in fact, the three East African nations also have special training programmes in this rare medical field

This was observed last Monday at the ongoing 'Seminar on Radiation Safety for Regional Medical Officers and Regional Radiographers' taking place here under the auspices of Tanzania Atomic Energy Commission (TAEC), drawing participants from 26 regions across mainland Tanzania.

Arusha regional medical Officer Dr Timothy Wonanje launched the three-day seminar held at the Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) premises on Njiro Hill, on behalf of the regional authorities.

The RMO used the platform to express concern that there were high rates of misuse and mishandling of radioactive medical equipment and facilities by unqualified personnel, calling upon medical authorities across the country to put the threatening situation under control. He also called for regular training programmes for people who handle such facilities.

Currently, there are established training programmes for radiologists in North Africa (Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone); East Africa (Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda) and Southern and Central Africa (South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mauritius and Mozambique).

The director of nuclear technology at TAEC, Dr Firmin Banzi, says the Tanzania Atomic Energy Commission has decided to organise series of training sessions for RMOsw across the country, who would help raise their awareness on this technology "since they are the ones who supervise all health related activities in their precincts including the deployment of radioactive equipment.

" A report on paediatric radiology indicates that the ratios of radiologists-to-population in African countries that have established such services are: Tanzania 1:1.5 million; Uganda 1:1 million; Kenya 1:400,000; South Africa 1:100,000. In comparison to the United States, Europe and Canada, the ratio is described to be approximately 1:50,000. However, the same report points out that around 14 African countries do not have any radiologists at all; most have fewer than 30 - citing Malawi which has only one radiologist serving a population of more than 15 million.

