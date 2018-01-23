23 January 2018

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Tough Task but Coach Khumalo Believes in Basetsana

Basetsana national U20 women's coach, Maud Khumalo remains optimistic about her side's chances against their more fancied opponents, Nigeria away from home on Saturday.

Basetsana have a tough task of reversing a 2-0 defeat suffered at the hands of the West Africans a fortnight ago in the first leg of the final round of FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers in Polokwane.

Even though Basetsana have previously been in a very similar position in their World Cup qualifying campaign against Burundi, Khumalo will need to come up with a solid game plan that will dismantle the stubborn Nigerian defence.

But this is something the coach believes is possible should her youthful side be in the right frame of mind and throw everything at Nigeria.

'It obviously will be difficult playing Nigeria in their own backyard. We are already on the back foot and playing them away won't make things any easier.

'However, we need to remain positive. Ninety minutes is a very long time and anything is possible during that period. We will fight till the referee's final whistle but most importantly, regardless of the result, this has been a worthwhile experience for these girls,' said Khumalo.

Basetsana are currently in camp at the SAFA Technical Centre in Johannesburg and will have their final training session on Wednesday before departing for Nigeria.

The U20 Women's World Cup takes place in August this year in France between 5-24 August.

