Police in Kapchorwa District have rescued a 53-year-old man from an angry mob after he was caught having sex with his daughter-in-law.

Hassan Chelimo, a resident of Kapkwata village, Chema Sub County in Kapchorwa District was clobbered by angry residents who accused him of having a love affair with his son's wife, Ms Asula Chellangati. He was arrested by police.

It is reported that Mr Martin Mutai, the elder son to Mr Chelimo (suspect) left his wife home and went to look for a job in South Sudan.

The Sipi region police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika said police saved the suspect from the angry mob who wanted to lynch him over the act.

"Police arrived in time following a tip off and rescued him. He could have been killed if we had delayed to come to his rescue. We have him in our custody to help us in our investigations," said Mr Taitika.

He said the residents told police that they had information that Chelimo had been 'feasting on his son's wife in his absence.'

"As police, we condemn the act of mob justice. We have always advised residents to start reporting such cases to the authority instead of taking the law into their own hands," he said.

Police said the suspect will be charged accordingly when investigations are complete.

However, Mr Chelimo told police that it's his daughter-in-law who started the affair by sending love messages to him like "Good night sweet heart, I miss you name it", among others.