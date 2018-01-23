Mozambique: Over Five Million Dollars Needed to Repair Storm Damage

Maputo — The Mozambican government needs over 300 million meticais (more than five million US dollars) to restore the infrastructures damaged last week by the tropical depression that brought torrential rains and high winds to the northern provinces of Nampula, Niassa and Cabo Delgado.

The Minister of Public Works, Carlos Bonete, gave this estimate on Monday at a meeting of the Disaster Management Coordinating Council, chaired by Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario.

“Preliminary data indicate damage estimated at 300 million meticais”, he said. “The surveys made point to the destruction of roads, classrooms, health units, and electricity pylons”.

A document on the preliminary data indicates that seven people died during the storms (although the governor of Nampula province, Victor Borges, puts the number at nine). 5,743 houses were destroyed and a further 8,506 were damaged. 813 homes were inundated by the torrential rain. The number of people affected is put at over 78,500.

378 classrooms and eight health units were damaged, and 90 electricity pylons were knocked down, depriving large areas of power, particularly in Nampula.

As happens every year, in late 2017 the Council of Ministers (Cabinet) approved a contingency plan for dealing with natural disasters, budgeted at a billion meticais. But the money is not immediately available, and Bonete put the deficit at 811 million meticais.

The Minister added that the government has initiated contact with cooperation partners in order to raise funds for rebuilding what has been destroyed, and to ensure the safety of the people affected.

Due to the seriousness of the event, the government has set up transit centres for displaced people in the provinces hit by the storms.