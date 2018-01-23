Uganda: Kenya's Jambojet to Start Flights to Uganda Next Month

Photo: The Independent

Nairobi-based budget airline Jambojet is set to expand its wings in East Africa with the launch of flights between Nairobi and Entebbe starting Feburary 14, 2018.

Nairobi — Nairobi based budget airline Jambojet is set to expand its wings in East Africa with the launch of a double daily flight between Nairobi and Entebbe starting Feburary 14, 2018.

Jambojet's chief executive Willem Hondius made the announcement in a statement on Monday, saying he is optimistic that the regional flight will spur the airline's growth as well as foster regional integration at a national level.

"We are delighted to launch direct service to Entebbe, a much-anticipated addition to our network where we will offer frequent and new flyers even more affordable fares. This new route will connect businesses in Kenya and Uganda while also appealing to leisure travelers, offering them the opportunity to experience the 'Pearl of Africa'," said Hondius, Jambojet.

The budget carrier, a subsidiary of Kenya Airways, will take off with an introductory one-way fare of $110 (Ksh 11,330\Ush 400,000 - incl. taxes)

According to a statement from Jambojet, they will operate double daily flights with departures from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 09.10hrs and 17.30 hrs. The flight will depart Entebbe International Airport for Nairobi at 11.00 hrs and 19.20 hrs daily.

The airline currently operates a relatively young fleet of four Dash 8 Q400 aircraft. The route will be served with the recently acquired 78 seater; turboprop Bombardier Next Gen Q400 as it plans to venture into other regional destinations.

The barely four-year-old airline which currently operates to Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi, Mombasa, Nairobi and Ukunda has achieved undeniable business growth; increased numbers of routes from four to six, increased frequency of flights due to fleet expansion and flown over two million passengers.

It is the first expansion outside Kenya for the airline. Jambojet was in 2016 granted regulatory approval to fly to 16 routes including Entebbe, Addis Ababa, Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Kigali, Juba, Bujumbura, Hargeisa, Mogadishu, Goma, Kisangani and Moroni.

A report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in 2017 revealed that African airlines' traffic was expected to grow by up to 9.9 per cent annually. The report noted African airports continue to record positive performance, welcoming an increase in international arrivals that currently stand at 14 per cent.

Daily Flight Schedules:

Morning

Nairobi (NBO) to Entebbe (EBB) JM8520 departs 09:10 arrives 10:30

Entebbe (EBB) to Nairobi (NBO) JM8521 departs 11:00 arrives 12:20

Evening

Nairobi (NBO) to Entebbe (EBB) JM8524 departs 17:30 arrives 18:50

Entebbe (EBB) to Nairobi (NBO) JM8525 departs 19:20 arrives 20:40