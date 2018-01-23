Angola: Bengo Governor Calls for Churches Collaboration in Fight Diseases

Caxito — The Governor of Bengo, João Bernardo, on Monday asked church leaders based in the province to collaborate more in the fight against diseases, especially malaria, the main cause of death within the population in this region of the country, at the end of a meeting.

According to the governor, who was speaking to the press, it is necessary for the churches to reinforce the message of awareness of hygiene measures, such as hand washing, mosquito control and other insects, to reduce the incidence of malaria in the population.

João Miranda stressed that the main cause of the large number of cases of malaria in Bengo is poor basic sanitation in the communities, so that, from now on, garbage will have to be placed in its own places, in sacks, in order to avoid the proliferation of mosquitoes and diseases.

"There is already a package for the acquisition of containers. Fortunately, we've got some financial means for that. The containers are being manufactured, right here, but we lack the means to transport them to landfills, "said the official.