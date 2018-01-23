22 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Energy, Water Ministry Wants Partnership With Angop

Luanda — The Ministry of Energy and Water wants a closer partnership with the Angola Press Agency in its mission to collect, process and disseminate the facts, so that the citizen has a real perception of the actions and investments underway in the electrical and water sector.

In addition to fully reporting the actions that will lead the country to balance energy and water supply, the Ministry wants to have Angop, as a strategic partner in the awareness campaign, to raise awareness of the damages that can cause the electric equipment to be vandalized which may jeopardize all efforts made to improve the country's energy supply.

Given its presence in all municipalities in the country, the Ministry wants ANGOP to help raise awareness among citizens about the risks of vandalizing electrical installations, especially when they are under tension.

With this intention, the people in charge of the electricity and water sector, with this step closer to this body of communication, want citizens to realize what the country was before these investments were made.

