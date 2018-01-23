Angola: Embassy to Encourage Cape Verdean Investments in Cuanza Sul

Sumbe — The Cape Verde embassy will encourage its country's entrepreneurs to invest in the province of Cuanza Sul, to create partnerships with local entrepreneurs and to contribute to the development of the region.

According to the West African country's ambassador to Angola, Jorge Figueredo, who was speaking to the press today, at the end of a 24-hour visit to Cuanza Sul, the province has potentialities that should be explored, both in the agricultural and tourism sectors, encouraging Cape Verdean entrepreneurs to bet heavily on this part of the country.

"We are going to create a team that will work with the local authorities so that there is an exchange of experience between my country and Cuanza Sul," said the ambassador.