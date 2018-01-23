Agadir — Angolan National Football Team's coach Srdjan Vasiljevic has called on Angolans to be patient with the national team in Agadir, as most of the players are young.

Speaking to journalists about the sportive way of the Palancas Negras, the Serbian coach said that the players are well, with high levels of motivation but the Angolans have to be calm.

Apart from footballers who have come to help the team such as Celson Barros (31), Job (30), Nary (30) and JB (30) most of them are young people ranging from 19 and 28 year old.

According to the coach, the levels achieved so far are very positive, given the small number of training done until arriving in Agadir, the host city of group D of CHAN'2018, taking place in Morocco.

For Wednesday's game with Congo Brazzaville, for the third and final round of the group stage, the coach is still in doubt about the athletes to use. "Everything will depend on their recovery, but whoever is called in will provide the same performance on the pitch."

The national team need only a tie in this game to qualify for the next phase.