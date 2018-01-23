Angolan Air Force Rebuilding Process Highlighted

Catumbela — The Minister of State and Head of the Security House of the President of the Republic, Pedro Sebastião, highlighted the ongoing rebuilding process in the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), which allowed the application of major investments in the National Air Force (FAN).

According to the official, who was speaking Sunday at the main event of the 42nd anniversary of FAN, in Catumbela Air Base, since 2000 the Government has implemented a rigorous plan to re-equip the three branches of the FAA, witnessing, at the level of the Air Force, signs of modernization of the fleet of helicopters, missiles, radars, fighter jets, among other means to reinforce its capacity.

He said that over the years, the National Air Force (FAN) inscribed its name with "golden letters" in the country's history, growing to the scale of the country's challenges, even with weak and insignificant means at its disposal, overcame obstacles especially imposed by the then racist regime of South Africa.

To him, peace constitutes the sustainability of all acts of governance and therefore must be preserved.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Minister of Defense, Salviano de Jesus Sequeira, the Chief of the General Staff of the FAA, General of the Army Geraldo Sachipengo Nunda, Governor Rui Falcão, commanders of the branches (Army, Navy and FAN), among other entities.