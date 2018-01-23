Gaborone — Two quick seconds half goals, ensured that Maun -based side, Sankoyo Bush Bucks pockets three valuable points against Security Systems, beating them 2-1 in a BTC Premiership game played at Lobatse Sports Complex on Saturday.

Sankoyo goals were scored by Onkarabile Ratang on the 77th minute and Vincent Lokorwe scored the second goal hardly two minutes after the first goal.

However, Security Systems who dominated the first half of the game as they enjoyed ball possession, in the event creating a lot of scoring opportunities, only responded on the 85th minute with Godiraone Modingwane scoring a beauty.

The alarm boys tried very much to up the tempo of the game, to at least level the matter, but Ngurungu boys could not budge, as they lined their defence to thwart any attempt by the opposite forwards to play next to the goalkeeper.

Security Systems should be a very disappointed team given that had they buried all their first half chances, they could have scored an avalanche of goals against the ever on the road Ngurungu.

Philani Mabhena,Sankoyo gaffer punched his fists in the air, after the referee blew the final whistle, and it was evident that he was a happy man as he could see that should the game continue, Systems who were now frequently visiting their goal keeper posts, wanted an equalising goal at all costs.

Mabhena said in an interview that the three points was what they wanted despite the fact that his side did not come to the party more especially in the first half.

He said they had a relatively very young team, adding that they however rectified their first half mistake in the second half.

Furthermore, he said they studied how their opponents were behaving more especially in the midfield, and in the second half, they tried to bring in a lot of creativity, engaging the second striker who was naturally gifted in that position.

The change, he said gave his side a good variation, hence they were a bit effective. He however said he was of the view that they need to keep working hard, given that the second round of the league was always tough.

"And also we have been doing a lot of traveling and this is taking its toll on us. Look in seven days we have done 4 000 kilometres and this is not easy," he said.

Security Systems, caretaker coach, David Botlhasitse said their coach resigned on Thursday and he was left with very little time to prepare the team for the game.

He said they were worried that they failed to convert all their chances in the first half, adding that the longer the game went, th more their rivals had an edge over them, hence they conceded two quick goals.

