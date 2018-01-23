Nigeria: Queens College - Water Scarcity Forced School to Promotes Students Without Exams

Photo: This Day

Queens College learners

Abuja — The Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education probing the death of three students of Queen's College, Lagos, has heard that lack of portable water in the institution caused the school to promote students who did not sit for exams.

A former Principal of the school, Dr. Lami Amodu, said this when she appeared before the Senate Committee on Monday.

Amodu, who has been accused by the parents of the deceased students of negligence contributing to the deaths of their wards, disclosed that at a certain time in 2017, the students were sent home because the institution did not have water supply in the examination period.

The students were however all promoted to their next classes, she said.

In early 2017, Vivian Osuinyi, Bithia Itulua and Praise Sodipo died allegedly from complications caused by gastroenteritis epidemic which broke out in the ninty-year-old school from lack of hygienic facilities.

Amodu however told the committee led by Senator Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto APC) that the parents of the deceased girls accused her of negligence to ensure they receive compensation from the Federal Ministry of Education.

"Till date, even almost a year after I left, the water situation remains a problem and students had to be sent home suddenly without writing exams and they were promoted automatically," she said.

Amodu who was transferred from the institution following the uproar that followed the death of the girls, emphasised the need for urgent infrastructural upgrade of the school.

In her submission before the committee, a former Minister of Education, Prof. Chinwe Obaji, lamented that over crowding of the unity schools has contributed to the spread of some vices frowned upon in Nigeria.

"Overcrowding in the schools has led to all kinds of anti social activities including lesbianism and others," she said.

Obaji also canvassed for better facilities and welfare for teachers in the unity schools.

Speaking earlier when he declared the hearing open, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, said the dilapidating infrastructure in the schools have caused unhealthy living conditions.

This is despite the fact that education "remains the greatest instrument for the socio-political and economic development of the country," he said.

Saraki who was represented by the Chief Whip, Senator Olusola Adeyeye, said the circumstances which led to the death of the girls, is unacceptable, and cannot be allowed to happen again.

The committee resolved to embark on inspection of two unity colleges each in the six geopolitical zones of the country. The lawmakers would thereafter make recommendations for urgent upgrade of the schools.

In another development, the Senate Committee on Ethics yesterday began the screening of President Muhammadu Buhari's nominees into the Code of Conduct Bureau.

The CCB board nominees are Muhammed Isa (Chairman, Jigawa State, North-West), Murtala Kankia (Katsina State, North-West), Emmanuel Attah (Cross River State, South-South), Danjuma Sado (Edo State, South-South), Obolo Opanachi (Kogi State, North-Central), Ken Madaki Alkali (Nasarawa State, North-Central), S.F. Ogundare (Oyo State, South-West), Ganiyu Hamzat (Ogun State, South-West), Sahad Abubakar (Gombe State, North-East) and Vincent Nwanne (Ebonyi State, South-East).

It should be recalled that the CCB nominations are not affected by the Senate's resolution to suspend considerations of nominees pending the clarification of its powers of confirmation on the appointment of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

CCB is listed in the constitution as one whose members require confirmation by the Senate, where the EFCC is not.