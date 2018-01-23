Nigeria: Google Celebrates Stephen Keshi On Posthumous Birthday

Photo: Google

Stephen Keshi,

Tech giant, Google, on Tuesday created a doodle of the late former Nigeria coach, Stephen Keshi, on its search engine page.

The gesture is to celebrate the football icon who would have been 56 today.

Google said the doodle was to recognise the legacy of the former coach Super Eagles captain who died on June 7, 2016, at 54.

A Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google's homepages that commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and people.

Mr. Keshi born on 23 January 1962 was a world-acclaimed soccer icon who first played football before going into coaching and made a success of both.

During his playing career, Keshi earned 60 caps for the Nigerian national football team, making him the nation's second-most capped player at the time of his retirement.

He represented the country at the 1994 FIFA World Cup and the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations, captaining the Super Eagles to victory in the latter.

He also played club football in five countries, most notably Belgium, where he won the Belgian league championship with R.S.C. Anderlecht in 1991.

As a manager, Keshi achieved success by qualifying Togo for the only FIFA World Cup appearance in its history in 2006.

However, he left the position prior to the tournament and was replaced by Otto Pfister.

He later coached his native Nigeria, where he became one of only two people, along with Egypt's Mahmoud El-Gohary, to have won the Africa Cup of Nations as both a player and a coach.

Over two years since his demise, The Big Boss as he is fondly called is still being missed in football circles.