Ethiopia: EFF Postpones Dedebit-St. George Decisive Clash

The Ethiopian Football Federation announced that the tough clash between the league leaders Dededbit and the second placed Saint George that was set to take place on Sunday was postponed.

The Sunday play was interrupted due to the absence of the Police Force who is over stretched due to international duty in connection to the African Union Summit that is expected to take place from January 22-30, 2018 in Addis Ababa.

FIFA strictly forbids any football match shouldn't take place in the absence of the Police Force. In fact, FIFA advises national associations not to open stadium gates unless the Police ordered to do so.

Security matters always come first in FIFA's day to day football activity. Considering this the Ethiopian football Federation did correctly as per the regulation of the world football body.

Changing of fixtures is a full jurisdiction of the EFF. knowing this the federation made different changes of fixtures this season. For instance, the match between Woldiya City and Mekele City that was scheduled to take place in Woldiya on November 29, 2017 was played at the Addis Ababa stadium on January 17. The first leg of the two teams match that was scheduled to take place at Woldiya was interrupted due to crowed violence that cost two lives.

By the same token, the match between Fasil City and Mekele City which was set to be played in Gondar on January 14, 2018 was played at the Addis Ababa stadium on Saturday January 13.

The Dedebit- St. George play was reset to take place on January 21, 2018 but that didn't take place. Many people were eager to watch the match of the two Addis giants. Dedebit have 25 points from 11 games while St. George collected 20 from 10 games. With one match at hand a win over Dedebit will definitely make St. George the favourites to take title for the fifth time in a row.

On the contrary, a win over St. George will surely push the League leaders forward in their campaign to take title for the second time. Bearing this in mind the fight between Dedebit and St. George is eagerly awaited.

What is important at this time is to synchronize the football fixtures with the responsible Police office. The AU meeting is known in advance. It is also known that this international duty requires heavy security commitments.

In a world we live in this time, it is difficult to control the act of terror with lax security work. To make control extremely difficult, a terror act can be carried out even by a single person. Knowing this it is good to put the house in control ahead of this crucial AU summit.

Addis Ababa is not only the capital of the country. It is also the capital city of Africa. Security matters most when all African leaders gather in their capital. It is the duty and responsibility of the Ethiopians to keep things in order. For the last 60 years there has never been seen the break of this commitment.

Considering this all, the EFF must harmonize its annual schedule with the Police force. It is this lack of coordination that makes the program interrupted.

All football schedules at the Addis Ababa stadium at the weekend are cancelled. But schedules set to be played in different venues outside Addis went ahead as planned.

Accordingly, Jima Abajifar that hosted Woldiya City collected the full 3 points with a 1-0 win.

Last week Jima Abajifar dropped points with a 1-1 home tie with the visiting side Mekelakeya. By then Jima's coach Gebremedhin Haile commented that dropping of points on home ground is not a good sign for the upcoming side. This time he said he got what he wanted. "The 1-0 result sounds a close margin win but for us the important thing is the collection of the full three points. We got that one to remain in the top three on 18 points," he said.

Arbaminch City also beat the visiting side Adama City by the same 1-0 margin. Last week the bottom side Arbaminch City conceded a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wolayita Dicha. The win this time helped them to collect 9 points from 12 games.

The home side Wolwalo Adigrat University again dropped two points as a result of 1-1 tie with Wolayita Dicha. Last week Wolwalo Adigrat conceded a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the league leaders Dedebit.