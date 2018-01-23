Mauritius: Post Cyclone Berguitta - Several Measures Taken to Address Issues in Different Sectors

press release

Government has taken stock of the situation in various sectors following the passage of Cyclone Berguitta and the actions taken for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of infrastructure as well as relief provided to refugees affected by the cyclone.

Regarding the electricity network, repairs have been completed and electricity supply has returned to normal. On the other hand water supply throughout the island has been restored and there has been no damage to the major dams. Five reservoirs have reached 100% storage and La Ferme Dam is at 70% of its capacity.

In regards to public infrastructure, the Road Development Authority has identified a number of regions across the island where repairs to drains, bridges, roads including construction of new drains, would have to be carried out. The cleaning of river banks, drains, canals, beaches and the collection and carting away of cyclone wastes are ongoing and are expected to be completed soon. The repairs to street lighting, road signage and traffic lights are also nearing completion.

As for the agricultural sector, the Ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security is making the necessary arrangements to provide seeds to some 4,000 planters, fertilizer, compost and assistance in land preparation through the mobilisation of field equipment. It has also been noted that some 200 hectares of cane plantation belonging to small planters have been affected by erosion.

In the same vein the Mauritius Cane Industry Authority will provide assistance to the small cane planters for putting up new plantations. The Development Bank of Mauritius will provide loan facilities to assist sugar cane, vegetable, fruit and flower planters and hydroponic growers whose crops have been damaged. Further, the Agricultural Marketing Board would import vegetables as from this week, namely beans, carrots and cauliflowers to palliate the shortage.

As regards Rodrigues, 20% of the electricity network which was affected has already been repaired. No major damage has been reported regarding the telephone and water networks and the public infrastructure. Furthermore, the Rodrigues Regional Assembly will accelerate the flood mitigation measures such as the replacement of "radiers" by proper bridges and improvement of infrastructure in certain villages as several areas had been flooded due to the cyclone. Given that some 7.4 acres under vegetable cultivation have been affected, the assistance that is being provided to farmers in Mauritius will also be extended to Rodrigues.