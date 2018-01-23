South Africa: Potgieter Leaves Bulls, Takes 'Sabbatical'

The Bulls have confirmed they have parted ways with loose forward Jacques Potgieter ahead of the 2018 Super Rugby season.

The 31-year-old had been plagued by injury since moving to Pretoria from the Sharks in Durban, and the Bulls confirmed on Monday that they would be cutting ties with the player.

"The Blue Bulls Company would also like to confirm that we have parted ways with loose forward Jacques Potgieter after lengthy discussions on his future," the franchise said in a statement.

"Potgieter has decided not to partake in Super Rugby during 2018, and rather take a sabbatical to focus on his family and spend time with his wife, son and soon-to-be-born twins.

"We would like to sincerely thank him for his contributions to the team both on and off the field, and wish him well with his future endeavours. He will make an announcement later in the year regarding his future."

Meanwhile, Bulls coach John Mitchell on Monday announced a 38-man squad for the new season with scrumhalf Rudy Paige a notable exclusion.

