23 January 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mixed Views Greet Order On Contributions

By Mosenda Jacob

Dar es Salaam — The decision by President John Magufuli to ban all forms of contributions by parents with children in primary and secondary schools has been received with mixed feelings.

The government issued Circular number 5 in 2015 on the implementation of Education and Training Policy 2014, directing all public institutions to ensure that education is free in primary and secondary schools.

But President John Magufuli noted with concern last week that the policy had not been fully adhered to.

The President directed the Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training Minister, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, and her counterpart in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Selemani Jafo, to ensure that the circular was respected.

Speaking to The Citizen, a headmaster at a public secondary school, who preferred not to be named due to the nature of subject, said although the free education policy was a good thing, it was also important to note that schools may suffer because the government does not provide everything needed.

Prof George Mtalemwa of the University of Dar es Salaam said the President's directives "are very positive" and that what was required was mutual understanding among parents, schools and the government.

"No school will prosper by depending on the government's money. On some occasions support from parents is significant," he said.

