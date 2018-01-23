23 January 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govnt Must Heed TPSF Call

The recent appeal by the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation to the government to avoid the tendency of changing laws, rules and regulations abruptly needs to be treated with seriousness.

As an organisation that is mandated with advocating and seeking change in public policy to promote a better business environment, TPSF is the most suitable authority to advise the government on matters that impact on the country's business environment and the economy at large.

It is undeniable that many companies have endured hard times recently as a result of well-meaning key policy changes or directives from the government. Some of these well-meaning directives were aimed at reining in corruption, tax avoidance and even unfair business practices.

However, as a result of these changes, some organisations have had to make major operational moves - sometimes aimed at cutting costs - that have included retrenching staff, holding off on new or planned investments and even shutting down crucial operations.

These kinds of reactions to new regulations do not do our country's image a favour. They portray Tanzania as a country that is intolerant to investors, one that is opposed to enterprise, which is far from the truth.

