22 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Central Line Remains Suspended Until Further Notice - Metrorail

Train commuters have no option but to rely on alternative transport until the central line is operational.

Vandalism, derailments and violence appear to have resulted in the indefinite suspension of the central line, Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said on Monday.

"The central line remains suspended until further notice - at this stage engineers cannot confirm when the line will be ready for use.

"Every effort continues to ensure that engineers complete repairs soonest and that all requisite operational safety checks follow after the system is declared ready," said Scott.

Both the Passenger Railway Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Metrorail have received scathing criticism from various organisations, such as Cosatu and UniteBehind for alleged mismanagement and poor safety conditions.

"Very few members of the media and stakeholders have any idea of the inhospitable conditions on the central line, which makes it very difficult to patrol," Scott told News24.

Prasa official, Metrorail and the United National Transport Union (UNTU) gathered in Bonteheuwel on Thursday for a briefing, following a series of crimes crippling the central line.

"All attending stakeholders at Thursday's on-site media briefing were fully briefed on the impact and extent of the vandalism."

Source: News24

