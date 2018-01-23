Nigeria: 6 Days After, Whereabouts of Abducted Oil Workers Unknown

Ughelli — SIX days after unknown gunmen abducted five workers of Sahara Energy, an indigenous oil-servicing firm at a border community between Edo and Delta states, the whereabouts of the victims still remains unknown.

The victims-- Kali Agbai, Henry Oha, Henry Eruorhboro, Olajide R. A. and Akihumi-- were reportedly abducted last Wednesday at Ajoki community near Koko, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Locals disclosed that the gunmen, who stormed the Akpakoka/Ajoki waterside, forced the victims into their boat and sped off amidst sporadic gunshots.

Speaking of efforts being put in place to facilitate the rescue of the workers, Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, told Vanguard: "The Police, in partnership with the Army, is combing the area towards ensuring that the victims are rescued unharmed with the perpetrators arrested.

"I can assure you that we are on the trail of the abductors and very soon, you would get details on the matter."