23 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 6 Days After, Whereabouts of Abducted Oil Workers Unknown

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Perez Brisibe

Ughelli — SIX days after unknown gunmen abducted five workers of Sahara Energy, an indigenous oil-servicing firm at a border community between Edo and Delta states, the whereabouts of the victims still remains unknown.

The victims-- Kali Agbai, Henry Oha, Henry Eruorhboro, Olajide R. A. and Akihumi-- were reportedly abducted last Wednesday at Ajoki community near Koko, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Locals disclosed that the gunmen, who stormed the Akpakoka/Ajoki waterside, forced the victims into their boat and sped off amidst sporadic gunshots.

Speaking of efforts being put in place to facilitate the rescue of the workers, Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, told Vanguard: "The Police, in partnership with the Army, is combing the area towards ensuring that the victims are rescued unharmed with the perpetrators arrested.

"I can assure you that we are on the trail of the abductors and very soon, you would get details on the matter."

Nigeria

Multichoice Nigeria Loses Big in Court

A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court has awarded N5.9 billion "special damages" against Multichoice Nigeria… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.